Footsteps implements innovative public drinking water model with Petronas and Gulshan 2 Traffic Police

20 May, 2023, 04:50 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Footsteps Bangladesh, in collaboration with Petronas and Gulshan 2 Traffic Police, has successfully implemented an innovative public drinking water model at the Gulshan 2 intersection in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The project, known as Trishna, aims to provide safe drinking water to pedestrians in the area, particularly police officers, sergeants, and street vendors.

Petronas, a globally recognized energy company renowned for its partnership with Mercedes Benz in Formula One, extended its support to Footsteps by deploying a unique initiative. The public drinking water facility will be sustained through advertisements placed adjacent to the water system, ensuring the availability of high-quality drinking water every day. This partnership with Petronas marks an important step in promoting access to safe drinking water while creating a sustainable model for maintenance and servicing.

The inauguration of the drinking water facility took place on May 16th, 2023, with the presence of notable individuals including Co-Founder & President of Footsteps, Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, Footsteps Trustee Khondaker Zayed Ahsan, Petronas' Head of Business Development S.M Golam Noor, and Gulshan Town and Traffic Inspector Md. Azharul Haque.

Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, in his speech during the inauguration, highlighted the significance of the new public model of Project Trishna. He emphasized that advertising space on the public drinking water facilities located in key urban areas of Dhaka will generate revenue, which will then be utilized for regular servicing and maintenance of the water system. This approach guarantees the provision of the highest quality drinking water every day. Furthermore, Shah Rafayat Chowdhury expressed their plans to expand this model to other locations in Dhaka, as well as major cities like Chittagong and Jessore, and other urban areas across Bangladesh. Private companies and brands seeking cost-effective advertisement spaces will be sought as potential partners in this endeavor.

Project Trishna, initiated by Footsteps in 2015, has been instrumental in ensuring safe water access for over 269,000 people across 11 districts in Bangladesh. Its success lies in providing safe drinking water in schools, public spaces, hospitals, and households throughout the country. With the implementation of the new public drinking water model at Gulshan 2 intersection, Footsteps continues to make strides in improving access to clean water for the people of Bangladesh.

 
Footsteps

