foodpanda's homemade budget meals campaign to benefit customers, homechefs

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 07:54 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has recently launched an exclusive campaign to enable its customers to enjoy homemade foods at an affordable price, starting at Tk149.

The homemade budget meals campaign started on 18 September and is expected to continue till 18 November.

Customers can avail delicious and homely dishes from Tk149 on foodpanda under this campaign, reads a press release.

Customers shall simply visit the "Homemade Budget Meals'' section in the restaurant delivery category on the app and pick their desired homemade dishes from various homechef's offerings across the nation.

Along with that a customer can use the code, "HOMEFOOD65" to get an additional discount of Tk65 on orders over Tk249.

This offer is simultaneously creating an opportunity for the customers to order safe, fresh and healthy meals without spending a lot of money, while also offering homechefs a better exposure in the competitive market so that their dishes also get due recognition, hence creating better business potential for countless independent cooks at home.

