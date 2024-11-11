foodpanda wins ‘Visa Payment Excellence Award’ for highest number of online transactions in e-commerce category

Bangladesh's leading online food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda, has been awarded the Visa Payment Excellence Award 2024 in the "Excellence in Merchant Acceptance (Online)" category. This award recognizes the company's achievement of the highest number of online transactions using Visa cards on an e-commerce site.

The award was presented to foodpanda at the 'Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024,' an event organized by Visa to celebrate its most valued partners and clients in Bangladesh. The recognition underscores foodpanda's significant contribution to the digital payments ecosystem and marks another milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to drive digital transformation in the country.

Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director of Finance at foodpanda Bangladesh, expressed his pride in receiving the award, stating, "We are honored to receive the 'Excellence in Merchant Acceptance (Online)' award from Visa for leading online transactions in the e-commerce category. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to digitizing payments by ensuring that online transactions are seamless and secure for our customers. At foodpanda, we believe the future of commerce lies in empowering consumers through digital payment solutions, and this achievement inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. This award also highlights the growing trend of customers adopting digital payments and transitioning towards a more cashless economy."

The event was graced by Ashik Chowdhury, the Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), as the Chief Guest. Rafeza Akhter Kanta, Director of the Payment System Department at Bangladesh Bank, and James Gardiner, Foreign Service Officer from the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, were the Guest of Honor and Special Guest, respectively. Ambareen Reza, Managing Director & Co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh, and Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for Visa India and South Asia, were also present, along with top officials from leading banks, financial institutions, e-commerce, and digital service providers in the country.

Previously, foodpanda received a similar award for the highest number of online transactions using Visa cards on an e-commerce site from 2020 to 2022.

Through its partnership with Visa, foodpanda continues to offer customers a smooth and secure payment experience, supporting the vision of a fully digital economy in Bangladesh.