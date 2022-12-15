foodpanda wins national Digital Bangladesh Award 2022

15 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over Digital Bangladesh Award 2022 Syeda Ambareen Reza, co-founder and MD and Zubair B A Siddiky, co-founder and CEO of foodpanda Bangladesh at BICC. Photo: Courtesy
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over Digital Bangladesh Award 2022 Syeda Ambareen Reza, co-founder and MD and Zubair B A Siddiky, co-founder and CEO of foodpanda Bangladesh at BICC. Photo: Courtesy

foodpanda Bangladesh has received the prestigious national "Digital Bangladesh Award 2022" in the institutional category for its contribution in facilitating the digital transformation of the country and enabling income opportunities for thousands of youths.

foodpanda is the first e-commerce company to win this national award from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, read a press statement.

The Prime Minister handed over the award to Syeda Ambareen Reza, co-founder and MD and Zubair B A Siddiky, co-founder and CEO of foodpanda Bangladesh at "Digital Bangladesh Award 2022" event at BICC.

Ministers, parliament members, senior secretaries and industry leaders attended the event. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister, Information and Communication Technology Division chaired the event.

foodpanda started its journey in Bangladesh in 2013 and has been successful in creating a strong digital ecosystem with many stakeholders. foodpanda is the leading marketplace that connects restaurants and shops with customers and delivery partners. It enables SME and large restaurant partners, shops and home chefs to have a digital footprint without the risks of high investments.

The restaurant industry has flourished in the last seven years, bolstered by the marketplace that the platform has cultivated.

Customers are benefited by having food, groceries, medicine and more delivered right to their doorsteps within 30 minutes. Freelance rider partners are presented with an opportunity to earn a livelihood in a flexible way along with access to key benefits such as insurance, training, loan and online education.

With a presence in 64 districts across the country, foodpanda has expanded business units and created over one million direct and indirect earning opportunities in the tech-based delivery ecosystem.

Upon winning the award, Zubair B A Siddiky said, "foodpanda is at the forefront of building a digital ecosystem. We are committed to continue our contributions in building a digitally inclusive Bangladesh while empowering the youth with income opportunities and supporting the digitization of restaurants, shops, SMEs and home chefs with a marketplace to access millions of customers."

"I believe this industry holds immense possibility to become a significant part of the country's continuous economic growth and build a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041."

