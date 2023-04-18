foodpanda shares joy with rider partners

In recognition of the vital role that rider partners play in the food and grocery delivery ecosystem, foodpanda has taken a number of initiatives for its delivery partners during Ramadan across all districts in Bangladesh.

In collaboration with SMC Enterprise Limited and Prezzie, the food and grocery delivery platform has distributed iftar boxes among its riders across the country on 16-18 April, reads a press release.

As part of its commitment to the delivery partners, foodpanda ran a unique rider appreciation campaign where every tipping taka given from the customers on Fridays in the month of April would be matched by foodpanda. This means that riders could earn twice the amount of tips during Ramadan. foodpanda has also invited their top 50 riders to have an iftar with their team at Army Golf Club on 16 April.

Ambareen Reza, co-founder and managing director of foodpanda Bangladesh, said, "We are grateful to our rider partners for their hard work and dedication in ensuring that food is delivered to our customers promptly and efficiently. We recognize that they are an essential part of our ecosystem, and we are committed to supporting them in every way possible. This campaign is just one small way in which we can show our appreciation for their efforts and share joy with them during the holy month of Ramadan."

foodpanda's vast rider fleet is an integral part of its ecosystem. It connects freelance riders to delivery orders through their tech infrastructure and app to create additional income opportunities. Digitising earning opportunities has helped enhance the livelihood of thousands of youth across Bangladesh. Rider partners also have access to medical insurance at a subsidised rate, and access to the e-learning platform Shikho to advance their skills.

In the last nine years, over 130,000 rider partners have found an opportunity to earn their livelihood with foodpanda.

