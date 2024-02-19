foodpanda rewards 50 couples with a 5-star dinner experience

19 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
19 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

foodpanda Bangladesh is thrilled to announce the winners for its "CelebrEAT Love Giveaway Campaign", which saw more than 23,000 customers from all over the country participate the challenge to win a free dinner date for two at the 5-star hotel Amari Dhaka.

Launched on 1st February, the Valentine's Day campaign allowed foodpanda customers to take up the challenge through their loyalty program, 'panda rewards'. Customers who made 10 food delivery orders worth at least Tk. 499 each, earned a "CelebrEAT Love" badge. The first 50 participants who completed the challenge, received dinner coupons delivered via pandago, foodpanda's on-demand express delivery service.

The winners are in for a treat as they indulge in a scrumptious multi-course meal prepared by the hotel's expert chefs, surrounded by a mesmerizing ambiance. Featuring exquisite dishes and fine beverages, the experience provides the perfect backdrop for thoughtful conversations.

Commenting on the campaign, Neamul Mukit Ahmed, Head of Marketing at foodpanda Bangladesh, congratulated all the winners and said, "Good food adds magic to every occasion, especially one  dedicated to love and togetherness. At foodpanda, we remain committed to create special memories for our customers and look forward to greater moments with our amazing community."

