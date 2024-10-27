Foodpanda partners with Bexca

Foodpanda, a leading online food and grocery delivery platform in Bangladesh has recently signed an agreement with the Barisal Ex-Cadets Association (Bexca).

This partnership will allow Bexca members to enjoy various benefits, including all deals and special discounts applicable to corporate accounts on the platform through the Foodpanda app.

Mr Nafis, Head of B2B and Shared Kitchen at Foodpanda, and AHM Shafiullah Mastan, President of Bexca, signed the corporate agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

HM Nafis, Head of B2B and Shared Kitchen at Foodpanda said, "Foodpanda is committed to providing special benefits to various organizations under corporate partnerships. This agreement with Bexca will allow members of the organization, spread across the country, to enjoy special benefits, ensuring both savings and convenience."

AHM Shafiullah Mastan, President of Bexca, said, "We are delighted to work with Foodpanda to provide special benefits to our members. This partnership will significantly bring our former cadets closer together and make their daily lives more convenient and comfortable."

Other attendees at the signing ceremony included Shahriar Sadat, Vice President of Bexca; Mohammad Mustafa-ar Rakib, Lead of Corporate Sales at Foodpanda; Habib-ur-Rahman, Assistant Manager of Corporate Business Development at Foodpanda; and Mushfiqur Hasanain, Assistant Manager of Corporate Business Development at Foodpanda.

