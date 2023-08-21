Foodpanda partnering with Zaynax Health, aiming to bring greater access to healthcare

To further support our delivery partners, foodpanda has partnered with Zaynax Health, aiming to bring greater access to healthcare for all delivery partners and their families, recognizing it as a basic necessity.

Committed to providing our freelance delivery partners with comprehensive support, including a flexible means of earning a livelihood, and various benefits such as insurance, training programs, loans, and online educational resources, reads a press release.

Since 2013, foodpanda has created a sustainable digital ecosystem for restaurants, shops, customers, and our delivery partners in Bangladesh. Within this ecosystem, our delivery partners are the heart of our business, playing a crucial role in delivering food and groceries to its valued customers diligently.

The partnership underscores foodpanda's commitment to the well-being of its delivery partners, while Zaynax Health endeavors to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all.

Parvez Ahmad, chief operating officer at Zaynax Health, said "Our commitment lies in making healthcare accessible, affordable, and convenient for as many people as possible, and this partnership with foodpanda helps us move forward towards that direction. We are happy to have foodpanda delivery partners and their families on board with us, and we hope to provide them with our best."

Andalib Hasan, director of operations, and Gazi Towhid Ahmed, head of corporate affairs and public relations of foodpanda were also present during the signing ceremony.