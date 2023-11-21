foodpanda organises first-ever cricket tournament for its riders

For the very first time, leading online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda Bangladesh has organized an exciting cricket tournament for its riders.

Held on November 20 at the Shaheed Zayan Chowdhury Playground, the inaugural "Panda Rider Premier League 2023" brought together Dhaka-based foodpanda riders for a thrilling tournament, fostering a deeper sense of teamwork and camaraderie among them.

The competition saw 8 teams of 10 riders each– Bashundhara Warriors, Gulshan Fighters, Uttara SuperGiants, Mirpur Gladiators, 60 Feet Bulls, Dhanmondi Blasters, Lalbagh Wari Kings, and Baily Road Knight Riders. These player-riders were carefully selected through rigorous practice sessions orchestrated by foodpanda's dedicated area managers.

To secure victory, player-riders had to face the intense knockout rounds, battle through the semi-finals before winning in the finals. The winning team, Gulshan Fighters, walked away with prize money of BDT 25,000 and medals for individual players, while the runners-up, Baily Road Knight Riders, received prize money of BDT 15,000. Aside from cricket, riders also enjoyed exciting quizzes and fun activities, with the event open to non-participants.

Haider Malik, Head of Logistics, said, "foodpanda is always focused on creating a meaningful community for our riders and customers. We believe that this new event will reflect our commitment to enhancing the physical and social well-being of our riders, who are valued members of the foodpanda ecosystem, working hard every day to deliver our customers' orders. Stay tuned as we continue introducing more initiatives for the rider community - not only in Dhaka, but the rest of Bangladesh."

The food partner of the tournament is Fakhruddin Gulshan, and the beverage and snacks partners are Pran, Square, Pepsi, Bruvana and Hanay. Other sponsors include-Bhagyakul Kacchi Ghor, Kustury Sultan, Tehari On the Go, Baburchi Express, The Al-Amin Kitchen, Fu-Wang Shawarma and Adrok Canteen.