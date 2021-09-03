foodpanda offers discounts on bKash for new customers

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has announced a special discount for bKash users to make cashless transactions more convenient. foodpanda has partnered with bKash to make cashless transactions lucrative for its customers by offering bKash users a broad range of discounts in May 2021, states a press release.

Starting now, new foodpanda users can use the code: BKASHNC100 to get 100 taka off on their first order after installing the app. The minimum order value to avail of this offer is BDT 200. In order to do this, customers have to add their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods on the foodpanda app. Once their account has been added, customers are free to go cashless and enjoy great discounts as they wish.

foodpanda has enabled customers to go cashless with cards of all majors banks and bKash with a view to enhancing ordering experience for customers. So far, around 78% of foodpanda users tend to prefer the cash-on-delivery method. That being said, people are gradually starting to get used to the convenience associated with using mobile wallets and cards.

Digital payment services give users the opportunity to move around more securely, and complete transactions safely with digital statements. Plus, the recent pandemic has exposed the health risks that come with carrying or handling cash bills, which are passed around with little regard for hygiene. Now, users can order their favorite meals, essentials, or kitchen goodies using foodpanda, and can pay their dues simply with a few taps of the screen with their Debit/Credit or Prepaid cards.