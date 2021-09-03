foodpanda offers discounts on bKash for new customers

Corporates

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 11:13 am

Related News

foodpanda offers discounts on bKash for new customers

Starting now, new foodpanda users can use the code: BKASHNC100 to get 100 taka off on their first order after installing the app.

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 11:13 am
foodpanda offers discounts on bKash for new customers

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has announced a special discount for bKash users to make cashless transactions more convenient. foodpanda has partnered with bKash to make cashless transactions lucrative for its customers by offering bKash users a broad range of discounts in May 2021, states a press release. 

Starting now, new foodpanda users can use the code: BKASHNC100 to get 100 taka off on their first order after installing the app. The minimum order value to avail of this offer is BDT 200. In order to do this, customers have to add their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods on the foodpanda app. Once their account has been added, customers are free to go cashless and enjoy great discounts as they wish. 

foodpanda has enabled customers to go cashless with cards of all majors banks and bKash with a view to enhancing ordering experience for customers. So far, around 78% of foodpanda users tend to prefer the cash-on-delivery method.  That being said, people are gradually starting to get used to the convenience associated with using mobile wallets and cards. 

Digital payment services give users the opportunity to move around more securely, and complete transactions safely with digital statements. Plus, the recent pandemic has exposed the health risks that come with carrying or handling cash bills, which are passed around with little regard for hygiene. Now, users can order their favorite meals, essentials, or kitchen goodies using foodpanda, and can pay their dues simply with a few taps of the screen with their Debit/Credit or Prepaid cards. 

Foodpanda / Bkash / Discount offer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

20h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

20h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

20h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends