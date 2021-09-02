foodpanda offers discounts on bKash for new customers

Foodpanda has partnered with bKash and announced a special discount on bKash payments for new users to make cashless transactions more attractive.

New Foodpanda users can avail the offer using the code: BKASHNC100 to get BDT 100 off on their first order at a minimum order of BDT 200 using bKash, said a press release.

To avail the offer, customers have to add their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods on the foodpanda app.

According to foodpanda, around 78% of foodpanda users prefer the cash-on-delivery method, but the platform is gradually changing customer preferences by shifting toward cashless methods with cards of all major banks and mobile payment services like bKash

At present, users can order their favorite meals, essentials, or kitchen commodities using foodpanda, and can pay online.