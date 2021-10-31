foodpanda launches new rider service ‘pandago’

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has introduced logistics-as-a-service (LaaS) solution 'pandago' recently.

'Pandago' will be available in 64 districts across the country, said a press release.

The on-demand B2B rider service will enable businesses including restaurants, chain stores, consumer goods companies, f-commerce platforms and catering services to deliver packages to their customers quickly.

There is no commission for using 'pandago'.

Anyone requiring a quick parcel delivery service can sign up for 'pandago' by reaching out to foodpanda's official Facebook page.

A representative will connect with them to collect the required information and create an account to access the 'pandago' portal and use it to order riders on-demand to deliver their products to the end customer.

Unlike traditional delivery services which require booking in advance and usually take 1-2 days to deliver a parcel, 'pandago' will deliver everything in less than an hour after pick-up, depending on the travel distance.

Merchants can use the service on a pay-per-use basis.

The delivery fee is calculated based on travel distance on top of a base charge of Tk60, and it differs from city to city.

There is also a real time tracking system for businesses to manage their transactions and ensure transparency.

Moreover, customers of these businesses can also track their parcel live through a tracking link.

Zubair Siddiky, co-founder and managing director of foodpanda Bangladesh, said, "In this new era of commerce, speed and convenience have become more important than ever. Now, customers do not want to wait 2-3 days after placing their orders to receive a package."

"But there is an existing gap in the market for reliable and quick delivery service," he stated.

"Over the years, foodpanda has built a strong and efficient logistics network, and now we would like to expand that network beyond food and groceries, and make it accessible to businesses of all sizes looking for a fast and reliable on-demand delivery service," he added.

So far, over 4,000 businesses have signed up for 'pandago'.

Many of them are using the service regularly to meet their delivery needs and provide increased convenience to their customers.

In addition to businesses that rely on third party delivery services, merchants and especially restaurants, with their own delivery capacities, can also use 'pandago' as an emergency quick-delivery service during demand surge periods.

It will support entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses and delivering to a larger customer base.

For riders, increased orders on the platform will generate additional income for them.

The platform will also welcome more opportunities for new riders.







