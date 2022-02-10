Foodpanda launches ‘Lovelane’ campaign to mark Valentine’s Day

In celebration of Valentine's Day, foodpanda has launched a 'Lovelane' campaign, offering a 50% return of payment to the customers.

During this campaign from 7-28 February, selected customers will have a chance to win back half of their total order value as foodpanda vouchers, reads a press release.

To avail the offer, customers must order from the selected restaurants at least four times or more with a minimum order value of Tk500 per order during the campaign.

Five customers ordering the highest number of times will win the vouchers.

Alongside this campaign, there are different offers and vouchers available for both delivery and pick-up customers on foodpanda, the press release added.