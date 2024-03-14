foodpanda launches Grand Iftar Bazar at Banani and Dhanmondi

foodpanda launches Grand Iftar Bazar in two locations of the city for the second consecutive year. Co-founders and Managing Directors of foodpanda Bangladesh Ambareen Reza and Zubair B A Siddiky inaugurated the event at Banani SWAT Field, Banani.

foodpanda, a leading online food and grocery delivery platform in the country, in collaboration with renowned food outlets launched the Grand Iftar Bazar in two locations- Banani and Dhanmondi, for the second consecutive year, facilitating customers to enjoy delicious iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan.

Supported by City Bank, American Express (AMEX), and mobile service provider, Nagad, the event kicked off on the first day of Ramadan in two prime locations - Banani SWAT Field, Banani and Shimanto Square, Dhanmondi, and to be continued till the last days of Ramadan.

Starting this week, customers living near Banani and Dhanmondi can place an order for delivery or pick-up from a diverse range of traditional Ramadan delicacies from renowned food joints of old and new Dhaka through the foodpanda app.

Customers, who want to purchase directly from the iftar stalls, but do not have the foodpanda app installed on their phones can reach out to dedicated volunteers at the venues to get help with installing and placing orders through the app.

The Grand Iftar Bazar will feature a wide selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies, ranging from smoking hot bowls of halim, mouthwatering premium nihari, special faluda and classic ghee-soaked jilapi, which will go live from 2 pm onwards in the app. Customers can also avail exciting discounts and combo offers.

foodpanda has brought all the best iftar variety under one roof such as Mostakim Varieties Kabab & Soup, Bhagyakul Kacchi Ghor, Beauty Lacchi & Faluda, BAR-B-Q TONITE, and new crowd favorite Nihariwala, Dekchi, Street Oven, Shawarma House, Tarka, Tri-State Eatery, House Of Tehari and Iftarwala.

Zubair B A Siddiky, Co-Founder & Managing Director at foodpanda said: "At foodpanda, we believe in making every meal an occasion and every festivity a cherished memory. The Grand Iftar Bazar, aims to offer a seamless Ramadan experience for our customers. Through our diverse selection of traditional delicacies from both old and new Dhaka, we are not just delivering food; delivering joy, culture, and the true spirit of Ramadan right to the doorsteps and hearts of our customers. We are excited to see Banani and Dhanmondi transform into hubs of celebration, convenience, and festivity, ensuring every iftar is memorable."