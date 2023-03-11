foodpanda hosts storytelling session marking Women's Day

foodpanda organised a storytelling session in honor of International Women's Day (IWD) 2023 at its headquarter in the capital recently.

The event featured a variety of activities: female colleagues have shared their experiences on how to embrace equity, key strategies on how to win through diversity and their participation in the tech for a more equitable world, reads a press release.

They also shared insights on how women can overcome barriers and achieve success in their respective fields.

The country's leading tech company, foodpanda is committed to embracing equity in order to cultivate a dynamic atmosphere that yields superior results for both the organisation and society, the release added.

As part of its commitment, foodpanda also presented certificates of appreciation to 34 of its female riders and 32 pickers in recognition of their exceptional performance and hard work in delivering food and groceries to customers' doorsteps.

"Embracing equity in Bangladesh requires recognising and addressing systemic biases and inequalities that have marginalised certain groups based on their gender, ethnicity, religion, or socioeconomic status. Collaboration from all sectors of society is necessary to ensure that everyone can live a dignified and fulfilling life," said Ambareen Reza, Co-Founder and MD of foodpanda.

"I strongly believe that winning through diversity is not just a catchy phrase, but a proven strategy for success. When we bring together individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, we create a dynamic and innovative team that can achieve great things," said H M Saif, Head of Human Resources at foodpanda Bangladesh.