foodpanda distributes umbrellas to volunteering students

Corporates

Press Release
14 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:16 pm

Related News

foodpanda distributes umbrellas to volunteering students

Press Release
14 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Extending support for student-led initiatives, foodpanda Bangladesh distributed umbrellas to students managing traffic across Dhaka recently.

Ambareen Reza, Managing Director & Co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh, along with other senior officials, distributed the umbrellas to students and volunteers in Uttara, Bashundhara, Rampura, Gulshan, Kakoli, and Bijoy Sarani, reads a press release.

Ambareen Reza expressed gratitude for the students' outstanding efforts in maintaining a smooth traffic system across the city and making commutes easier during these challenging times.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Previously, the leading online food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda showed support by providing food and drinks to these students. The company appreciates the significant contributions of these students and volunteers to community reform.

Foodpanda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

11h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

6h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

2h | Videos
How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

1h | Videos
Business leaders apologize for past actions

Business leaders apologize for past actions

3h | Videos
The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

3h | Videos