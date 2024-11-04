foodpanda Bangladesh named among Asia’s best workplaces

foodpanda Bangladesh named among Asia’s best workplaces

foodpanda Bangladesh named among Asia’s best workplaces

foodpanda Bangladesh has been recognised as one of the Best Places to Work in Bangladesh .

The "Best Places to Work" programme, partnered with Best Companies Group (BCG), provides this certification by assessing organizations' impact on employees, workplace culture, and employee engagement by combining data-driven insights and human-centred solutions.

"Best Places to Work" is a globally recognised certification that reflects how a company prioritises creating a positive and enabling environment where employees feel appreciated and enjoy returning every day. The accreditation and rankings are generally based on employee surveys and HR assessments driven by the program. foodpanda Bangladesh received outstanding scores in evaluating workplace standards, such as leadership, HR practices, compensation, benefits, teamwork and relationships, employee engagement, workplace and procedures, and corporate social responsibility.

"The concept of the ideal workplace is shifting, and for smart and competent employees, it is no longer about just securing sound pay checks, " said H M Saif, Head of People at Foodpanda Bangladesh. "Employees today seek a culture of continuous learning, scopes for collaboration, and flexibility. From providing mental health support initiatives to organising team-bonding programs and offering diverse career development opportunities for employees, food panda opts to nurture its employees at every step.

With this achievement, Food Panda Bangladesh joins a prestigious league of organizations worldwide that are committed to offering meaningful connections, supportive environments, and a work-life balance, prioritizing both personal and professional well-being equally. These organisations include MoneyGram, Novo Nordisk, Dell, McDonald's, Amway, DHL, Hyundai, and many more.

