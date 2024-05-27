foodpanda Bangladesh Joins Hands with WFP Bangladesh to Aid those in Gaza

foodpanda Bangladesh, the leading food and grocery delivery platform, has partnered with the World Food Programme (WFP) to support the population in Gaza. Through the foodpanda Bangladesh app, users can now donate directly to WFP's relief efforts.

Zubair B Siddiky, Managing Director of foodpanda Bangladesh, expressed, "We believe in the power of community and shared responsibility. Our collaboration with the World Food Program is a small step with a big impact. I urge everyone to donate generously to WFP and assist those in need."

Dom Scalpelli, Country Director of WFP Bangladesh, added, "We applaud foodpanda Bangladesh's commitment to this humanitarian cause. This partnership underscores the significance of private-sector involvement in working together. Contributions from foodpanda and the public will greatly aid those affected in Gaza."

foodpanda encourages its users, partners, and employees to take part in this initiative, emphasizing that even small individual contributions can collectively make a significant difference.