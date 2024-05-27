foodpanda Bangladesh Joins Hands with WFP Bangladesh to Aid those in Gaza

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 04:57 pm

foodpanda Bangladesh Joins Hands with WFP Bangladesh to Aid those in Gaza

Users can now donate directly to those affected in Gaza through the foodpanda Bangladesh app

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 04:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

foodpanda Bangladesh, the leading food and grocery delivery platform, has partnered with the World Food Programme (WFP) to support the population in Gaza. Through the foodpanda Bangladesh app, users can now donate directly to WFP's relief efforts.

Zubair B Siddiky, Managing Director of foodpanda Bangladesh, expressed, "We believe in the power of community and shared responsibility. Our collaboration with the World Food Program is a small step with a big impact. I urge everyone to donate generously to WFP and assist those in need."

Dom Scalpelli, Country Director of WFP Bangladesh, added, "We applaud foodpanda Bangladesh's commitment to this humanitarian cause. This partnership underscores the significance of private-sector involvement in working together. Contributions from foodpanda and the public will greatly aid those affected in Gaza."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

foodpanda encourages its users, partners, and employees to take part in this initiative, emphasizing that even small individual contributions can collectively make a significant difference.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

8h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

5h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

37m | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

1h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

1h | Videos
Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

2h | Videos