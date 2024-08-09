foodpanda Bangladesh distributes food among students managing traffic in Dhaka
As part of its social responsibility efforts, foodpanda Bangladesh provided food and drinks to students volunteering for traffic management across different streets in the city.
foodpanda officials and delivery riders actively participated in the distribution which helped students stay hydrated and nourished while they supported the community.
foodpanda recognizes the crucial role of students and volunteers in community support in the past few days and remains dedicated to supporting these future leaders in their ongoing efforts.