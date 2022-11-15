foodpanda awards top performing riders

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda awarded the top riders who scored highest in delivering orders to the consumers.

The company hosted a prize distribution ceremony at its head office Tuesday (15 November) as part of the "Eid Bonanza" campaign to motivate riders and help them earn a little extra during Eid holidays, said a press release.

The top riders were handed the prize by Khondoker Andalib Hasan Masnoon, Director (Operations) of foodpanda Bangladesh Limited; Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director of Finance, foodpanda Bangladesh Limited; Gazi Towhid Ahmed, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations, foodpanda Bangladesh Limited and Mohammad Tabrej Khan, Head of Logistics, foodpanda Bangladesh Limited.

More than eight thousand riders participated in this campaign from July 01 to 16 of this year. Of them, 88 riders were selected as winners of the campaign. Among them, 72 riders from nine zones (regions) of Dhaka and 8 riders from both Chattogram and Narayanganj.

A total of top 33 riders from different zones were awarded with mobile phones and 55 riders were given bicycles. The highest order delivering rider Mohammad Sabuj Islam won a motorbike as the first prize. Duranta, TVS and Sumash Tech were the gift partners of the campaign.

Khondoker Andalib Hasan Masnoon, Director (Operations) of foodpanda Bangladesh, said about this initiative, "We usually give the riders the opportunity to work at their desired place as per their wish. Besides, they get enough freedom at work as well. We take various initiatives from time to time to motivate the riders. 'Eid Bonanza' campaign for riders was part of this initiative. We believe such an arrangement will motivate the riders to be more engaged on the platform. I thank and congratulate all the winners who participated in this campaign."