Foodpanda awards top-performing riders

Foodpanda, on-demand food and grocery delivery platform recently awarded 10 riders around the country based on their performance.

The top performing riders excelled in delivering food and grocery items safely to customers' doorsteps, says a press release.

Grand prizes including LED television, refrigerator and smartphones were handed over to the winners.

Seven riders from Dhaka, two from Cumilla and one from Gazipur received the award. Zayn Sayeed from Cumilla was awarded the top performing riders during the competition period.

Foodpanda is creating income opportunities for thousands of riders across the country and taking several steps to ensure their safety and wellbeing. The company has also introduced insurance for the safety of its riders.