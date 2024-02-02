Food traders need to be exposed: MP Ferdous

Food traders need to be exposed, actor and Member of Parliament Ferdous Ahmed said today.

He made the remake at a rally organised by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority marking the National Safe Food Day 2024.

The day was observed with the theme "Want health, nourishment and prosperity; no alternative to safe food".

Earlier, he inaugurated the programme by flying a pigeon as a symbol of peace.

Speaking as the chief guest at the rally, which started at 9:00 in the morning from the premises of the capital's Engineers Institution, he said, "Not everything will be solved only by punishing the food traders. We also need to make them sensible."

Urging traders not to betray people about food, he said, "The food that they are selling, their family and children are also eating that food, taking it to school. So people should not be defrauded about food."

Speaking at the rally, which ended at the office of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority via Shahbagh, Chairman of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Md Abdul Qayyum Sarkar emphasised on awareness.

Speaking as a special guest on the occasion, he said, "Through consumer awareness, producer awareness and the awareness of those who process it, we can make food safe."

Besides, he said, "The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority works in several ways. First weapon is awareness, the second is monitoring, and finally punishment. If we don't work through the first two, we are penalising wrongdoers through mobile court".