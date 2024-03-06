Food Security research should be involved: BSMMU VC

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed said this during the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BFSA) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Faculty of Preventive and Social Medicine. 

He said, "If we want to have safe food, there must be an involvement of research with it. The dream of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter, the honorable Prime Minister, is that the people of the country should be happy and safe. To be safe, the number one emphasis should be on food."

At the commemoration ceremony which started at 3pm, he said, "Everyone says that health is the mercy of Allah. Safe food is a big contribution to health."

He expressed hope that today's MoU will one day become grand, reads a press release. 

Md. Abdul Qayyum Sarkar presided over the MoU ceremony. He said, "Safe food is a science-based process. Therefore, science-based decisions require accurate information and reliable research. By signing this MoU, the Food Safety Authority and Bangabandhu Medical University will work together with the help of coordination on research, information and knowledge to provide safe food for the people. can confirm."

BFSA member Abu Noor Md. Shamsuzzaman while delivering the welcome speech said, "Through this MoU exchange of information and research on safe food.
New fields will be prepared."

It is noted that by signing this MoU, both organizations agree to work together on safe food information exchange, conducting research, monitoring activities, setting safe food standards, public health and nutrition related issues and providing advice.

It was signed on behalf of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority by Secretary of the Authority Abdun Nasser Khan and Dean of Faculty of Preventive and Social Medicine of BMMMU Dr. Md. Atiqul Haque.

Senior officials of BSMMU and Safe Food Authority were present on the occasion.

