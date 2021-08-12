Food festival “Grill on Fire” begins Thursday  

Doreen Hotels & Resorts has arranged a food festival "Grill on Fire" at its signature restaurant THE FLAIR from 12-21 August.

Items like Tuscan Beef Lasagna, Spicy Flank Steak, Grilled tenderloin on fresh herbs and wild Mushrooms sauce, Beef Stroganoff, Classic Lamb Shank with mint sauce, and Garlic King Shrimp on Lemon sauce, etc. will be available at the festival.

Besides that, in the salad section, Beetroots salad, Chickpeas chat, Brazilian Beef Salad, Chicken cashew nut salad will be presented.

There will be a sizzling live station, along with dessert items, said a press release.

There will be around 60+ items in this Buffet Dinner with Buy One Get Two Free offer on selected bank cards.

The buffet time is from 6:30pm to 10:30 pm and for reservations guests will have to reach the reservation team or call at number +8801966662152.

Guests will also enjoy a view of the Dhaka skyline at the food festival that is located on the 24th floor.