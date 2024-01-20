'Fog Festival' celebrated at Kazi Nazrul Islam University

To gracefully embrace the arrival of winter and acknowledge that it brings more than just dryness, a bunch of blessings is celebrated every year at the Kazi Nazrul Islam University through a festival called "Fog Festival."

To describe the arrival of winter this year's "Fog Festival" was inaugurated at Kazi Nazrul Islam University from 10-11 December spreading over two days.

On the morning of 10 December the Fog Festival commenced with a fusion of music and frosty aesthetics. Over the two-day event, the first day featured an array of activities, including art exhibitions, film screenings, photo exhibitions, musical and instrumental performances, recitations, and literary discussions.

The second day showcased lively debates, theatrical presentations, dance performances, a festival of emotions, a dessert festival, and various other arrangements. The festival's musical presentations featured performances by the bands Sojia, Madol, and Ganje Feresta. Additionally, Muyiy Mahfuz and Kafil Ahmed presented songs. The participation of renowned musicians and bands from across the country made the festival vibrant and lively.

During the literary session preceding the literature adda on the first day, a symbolic fire was lit to commemorate all the destructive forces. Notable personalities like the actor and playwright Tarik Anam Khan, the university vice-chancellor Dr. Soumitra Shekhar, and the renowned poet and literary figures of the country participated in the literary adda.

The festival provided a spirited and enthusiastic atmosphere, encompassing cultural and artistic expressions, and celebrating the unique blend of music, literature, and various performing arts.