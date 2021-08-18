FMC Dockyard gets foreign order to build tugboats

Corporates

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 07:59 pm

Related News

FMC Dockyard gets foreign order to build tugboats

The shipbuilder is expected to commence building within the next 15 days

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 07:59 pm
FMC Dockyard gets foreign order to build tugboats

Chattogram based shipbuilding company FMC Dockyard Ltd has received a new work order from the Sudanese government to build ASD tugboats, with the export value of the state-of-the-art marine vessels being $13 million.

The shipbuilder is expecting to commence building the tugboats within the next 15 days, subject to approval of drawing and design by the Classification Society, reads a press release issued on Wednesday. 

"I have always focused on creating a new global market for Bangladesh. Consequently, there was an urge to prove that," said Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of FMC Dockyard.

"The African continent should also be a lucrative new market for Bangladeshi shipbuilders, besides Europe, America or the Middle East, and we are proud to have the immense opportunity to export vessels from Bangladesh to Sudan for the first time."   

Yasin Chowdhury added that Bangladesh is gradually overcoming the stagnation in domestic and global trade. Various steps taken by the government for industrial establishments during the pandemic period have also been helpful to overcome this recession.

Moreover, FMC is about to soon receive more work orders to export vessels from Bangladesh to various countries, to the tune of $200 million, although things are getting delayed due to the Covid 19 pandemic, according to the press release.

FMC Dockyard Ltd is now building various types of quite sophisticated vessels such as LCTs, TCVs, multipurpose and survey vessels with multibeam echo sounders, container ships, oil tankers, passenger ships, fishing trawlers, and dredgers and tugboats.

The company is exporting vessels abroad after meeting local demand.

Since it was established in 2006, FMC Dockyard has so far built approximately 200 new vessels for various governments and autonomous and private organizations. Currently it is working on various projects with work order values amounting to approximately Tk1,200 crore in total. FMC Dockyard is also a trustworthy partner in ship repairing and jetty construction, added the press release.  

FMC Dockyard Ltd / Tugboats / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan