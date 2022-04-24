FM Momen lauds Agrani Bank for being top remittance receiving govt-owned bank

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has lauded state-owned Agrani Bank Ltd for being the top remittance receiving bank in the country.

He said that Agrani Bank and Agrani Exchange House Private Limited, Singapore, have been playing a vital role in increasing Bangladesh's remittance flow and thanked the bank for its service.

The minister made the remarks virtually during a recently held event titled "Meet the Remitter" at the One Farrer Hotel in Singapore, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Agrani Bank Ltd MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam presided over the programme held to commemorate 20 years of Agrani Exchange House Private Limited, Singapore, in the presence of Chairman Zaid Bakht.

The chairman, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd thanked the expat workers for believing in Agrani Bank.

