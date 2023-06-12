fLTR completes Teaching for Active Learning (TAL) course

12 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
fLTR completes Teaching for Active Learning (TAL) course

The Foundation for Learning, Teaching and Research (fLTR) has successfully completed the Certificate Course on Teaching for Active Learning (TAL) from 8-10 June at Green University of Bangladesh (GUB) campus. 

A total of 32 faculty members from eight public and private universities attended the course, reads a press release. 

The course was designed for orienting and developing teaching and learning skills of senior and junior faculty members of different universities, the release added.

In the Certificate Giving ceremony of the training course held on 10 June, Prof Dr Md Golam Samdani Fakir, Chairperson of fLTR and Vice Chancellor of Green University presided over while Prof Dr HM Jahirul Haque vice chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) was present as chief guest. 

Professor Dr Abdur Rab Vice Chancellor of IUBAT—International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, Prof Farhana Helal Mehtab, dean, Faculty of Law, Arts and Social Sciences; Prof Mohammed Tareque Aziz, dean, Faculty of Business Studies; Brig Gen (Retd) Md Mahboob Sarwar, Registrar and Professor Dr. ASM Shihavuddin, Director of CETL and Chairperson of the dept. of EE were present. 
 
The Foundation for Learning, Teaching and Research (fLTR) is a collective initiative of nine vice chancellors of reputed private universities based on the findings of intensive research on the quality of teaching and learning at higher education in Bangladesh. 

Foundation for Learning, Teaching and Research (fLTR)

