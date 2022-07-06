FLAD, Psycure organise seminar on domestic violence and mental health

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Foundation for Law and Development (FLAD) partnered with Psycure Organization and organised a seminar at the Canadian University of Bangladesh titled "Domestic Violence and Mental Health: Everybody's Business" on Monday (4 July).

FLAD chairperson and an advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh Fawzia Karim Firoze , FLAD Director of Legal and Research Department Barrister Quazi Maruful Alam along with psychologist and psychotherapist  Fayaza Ahmed presented their points at the seminar, said a press release. 

"Domestic violence is normally seen as a form of physical violence but it can take any form which the abuser can use as a tactic such as Dominance, humiliation, isolation, intimidation or financial deprivation" said Adv Fawzia Karim Firoze.

She also pointed out some laws relating to DV which are used specially against the male members to abuse them financially through blackmailing them by filing false cases.

"Sometimes even the law seems to be against the male victims since we suffer from a social stigma that in a 'patriarchal society' men can only be the abuser and never be abused", said Barrister Quazi Maruful Alam.

Psychotherapist and psychologist Fayaza Ahmed enunciated the mental state of the abuser as well as the abused.

The seminar ended with a live interactive session with the participants and speakers discussing the problems behind the increase of domestic violence cases and how we can find out a solution to reduce it if not completely put an end to it.

 

