FitsAir launches direct flights on Colombo-Dhaka route

04 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
FitsAir, Sri Lanka's budget airline, is pleased to announce the launch of direct flights connecting Colombo and Dhaka, Bangladesh in April. 

This move represents a significant milestone in regional aviation, addressing the growing demand for affordable travel options between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, reads a press release.

In light of Bangladesh's rapidly expanding economy, attracting considerable interest from Sri Lankan businesses, Dhaka is emerging as a popular destination. 

Recognising this trend, FitsAir is committed to providing affordable, on-time, and efficient air connectivity to cater to the needs of this growing market.

Ammar Kassim, executive director of FitsAir, said, "The Bangladesh economy is one of the fastest growing in the world, and we're excited to offer competitive prices for business travelers and visitors alike. We anticipate our non-stop service to Dhaka will stimulate bilateral trade and economic growth."

The newly added route will initially operate twice weekly, with an anticipated increased frequency in the summer, subject to government approval.

FitsAir's carefully crafted flight schedule allows for immediate connections to Male, Chennai, and Dubai from Dhaka. Additionally, exclusive benefits will be offered to corporate travelers to effectively meet their needs.

Scheduled to commence from 17 April, FitsAir will offer attractive launch fares starting at Tk37,490. In addition to the new Dhaka route, FitsAir currently operates direct services to Dubai, Male, and Chennai from its hub in Colombo.

Bengal Airlift Limited, has been appointed as the General Service Agent (GSA) of FitsAir for Bangladesh. Bengal Airlift Limited is a leading organization with experience over 41 years in airlines, freight forwarding and travel & tourism being GSA of other international Passenger and Cargo airlines.

FitsAIR / Colombo

