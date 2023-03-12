Fisheries Department signs MoU with Dutch-Bangladesh Consortium for development of fisheries sector

The Dutch-Bangladesh consortium has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Fisheries for the sustainable development of the fisheries sector in Bangladesh.

The agreement was signed on Sunday (12March) in the conference room of Matsya Bhavan, reads a press release.

Director General Khandaker Mahbubul Haque signed the agreement on behalf of the Department of Fisheries while Mathias Brynnen, director of the company, signed on behalf of Larive International as a representative of the Dutch-Bangladesh Consortium.

Among others, deputy director of Finance and Planning Department of Fisheries Department Md Shahed Ali, director of Lightcastle Partners Jahedul Amin, and representatives of Larive International and Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh were present in the event.

Under this agreement, the four-year 'FoodTech Bangladesh' project conducted with the financial support of the Dutch Embassy in Bangladesh will contribute to the expansion of trade in the fisheries sector, attracting new investments and sustainable development by increasing the technical and practical knowledge of shrimp and fish farmers in Bangladesh.