First workshop of Brand Master 3.0 takes place

Brand Master 3.0 – national round has successfully conducted a workshop titled Case Cracking and Preparing Excellent Pitch Deck on 11 August, press release.

Md Asifur Rahman, Route to Market and Customer Development manager at British American Tobacco Bangladesh conducted the workshop.

Participants were thrilled to gather experience and knowledge in a one-to-one Q&A session. More than 300 participants from different areas of Bangladesh participated in the workshop with great enthusiasm and learnt about different aspects of brands, case-cracking tips and how to prepare an excellent pitch deck which will enlighten the participants to solve the case with more impact.

The event is sponsored by iStock Education, organised by UIU Marketing Forum, and coordinated by the Directorate of Career Counselling and Student Affairs.