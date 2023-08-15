First workshop of Brand Master 3.0 takes place

Corporates

Press Release
15 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 01:26 pm

First workshop of Brand Master 3.0 takes place

Press Release
15 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 01:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brand Master 3.0 – national round has successfully conducted a workshop titled Case Cracking and Preparing Excellent Pitch Deck on 11 August, press release. 

Md Asifur Rahman, Route to Market and Customer Development manager at British American Tobacco Bangladesh conducted the workshop.

Participants were thrilled to gather experience and knowledge in a one-to-one Q&A session. More than 300 participants from different areas of Bangladesh participated in the workshop with great enthusiasm and learnt about different aspects of brands, case-cracking tips and how to prepare an excellent pitch deck which will enlighten the participants to solve the case with more impact. 

The event is sponsored by iStock Education, organised by UIU Marketing Forum, and coordinated by the Directorate of Career Counselling and Student Affairs. To Assist the programme, The Business Standard is the Media Partner, Sepnil is the Hygiene Partner, Nutri Plus is the Nutrition Partner, Nescafé is the Coffee Partner, Bohubrihi is the E-Learning Partner, Durbin News is the Digital Media Partner, Jamuna Tv is the Electronic Media Partner, Bangla Radio as the Radio Partner, UIU Photography club as Photography Partner and Newage as the Print Media Partner.

Brand Master 3.0

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

38m | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

5h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

1h | TBS Today
The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

17h | TBS Stories
Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

5h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

19h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June