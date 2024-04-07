First-time GST admission test in CSTU

GST admission test will be held for the first time at Chandpur Science and Technology University (CSTU).

All preliminary preparations for the examination of 24 universities of the country under the integrated GST admission Test have been completed at the CSTU, reads a press release.

This is the first time that the admission test will be held on the temporary campus after the university is established.

According to the university sources, 295 students in the "A" unit, 296 students in the "B" unit and 178 students in the "C" unit will participate in the temporary campus of the university this year.

This time 24 universities of the country are participating in the GST admission test. In the batch admission system, the examination of the 'A' unit On 27 April (Saturday), the 'B' unit on 3 May (Friday) and the 'C' unit on 10 May (Friday) will be held at Chandpur Science and Technology (CSTU).

Besides, before the exam, the students will be informed about the seat arrangement by sending an SMS to the registered mobile number.

The exam will be held on 27 April (Saturday) from 12pm to 1pm, 3 May (Friday) and 10 May (Friday) from 11am to 12pm.

Besides, all the information is available on the GST website (https://gstadmission.ac.bd/).

Chandpur Science and Technology University Admission Test Committee President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Nashim Akhtar said, "After I became the Vice-Chancellor, I have been serving as the Convener of the Technical Sub-Committee of the GST Admission Test. In the past few years, I had no campus and no examination environment.

"This year I appealed to the GST Central Committee for permission to take the examination. The committee accepted it. As a result, this year the first group admission test will be held at Chandpur Science and Technology University. I think this has facilitated the students living in Chandpur. I am glad that it started in Chandpur. It will be a part of history," he added.