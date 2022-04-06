 First Security Islami Bank launches Moheshkhali Branch

First Security Islami Bank Ltd inaugurated the Moheshkhali Branch at Rabeya Super Market in Gorokghata Bazar area of Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazar.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank inaugurated the branch through a video conference on Wednesday (6 April), reads a press release.

Among others, Md Mustafa Khair, additional managing director, Md Masudur Rahman Shah, deputy managing director along with other high officials were present on the occasion.