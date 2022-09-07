First rubber and rubber based industrial fair inaugurated in Ctg

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government is implementing various programmes for the development and expansion of rubber and rubber-based industries.

The country's rubber industry is progressing under government patronage. The contribution of the rubber industry to the national economy is steadily increasing.

High quality rubber produced in the country is also being exported abroad after meeting the domestic demand.

Bangladesh Forest Research Institute has successfully carried out various research activities aimed at expansion and development of rubber and rubber-based industries. If this sector is developed, the poor people will benefit, it will play a role in solving the unemployment problem.

Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin said these things while addressing as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the 1st Natural Rubber and Rubber Based Industrial Products Fair, 2022, organised by Bangladesh Rubber Board at the gymnasium ground adjacent to Chattogram MA Aziz Stadium on Wednesday (September 7).

Bangladesh Rubber Board Chairman Syeda Sarwar Jahan presided over the opening ceremony. Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Habibun Nahar, Chairman of Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation Md Shahidul Islam, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Md Ashraf Uddin, Director of Bangladesh Forest Research Institute Dr Rafiqul Haider and FBCCI Director Syed Moazzem Hossain were present as special guests.

The environment minister said that Bangladesh Forestry Development Corporation has created 18 rubber plantations on about 40,000 acres of land. To involve the private sector, 33 thousand acres of government land in Chittagong Hill Tracts has been leased for rubber cultivation.

The Rubber Board is working on the formulation and implementation of plans for the development of rubber cultivation on 13,200 acres of land of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board in 12 districts of the country, including Khagrachari and Rangamati. The minister called upon the stakeholders related to rubber cultivation to organize and work sincerely for the development of this sector.

Shahab Uddin said that the Rubber Board has executed MOU for providing training to plantation owners, managers and tappers, import of clones, joint investment with foreign countries.

He called on the people who have leased 33,000 acres of government land to cultivate rubber with sincerity.

He appealed to rubber based industry entrepreneurs to use domestic natural rubber instead of importing synthetic rubber. It will increase the amount of carbon absorption and Bangladesh will be able to contribute in reducing global warming. As a result, it will be possible to take support from the Global Carbon Trading and Environmental Fund to deal with climate change risks. In keeping with other countries of the world, he called upon industrial entrepreneurs to come forward to produce more rubber products in the country. He said, the competition is basically to plant better quality rubber trees to survive in the world. Then the amount of production will increase, can play an important role in solving the unemployment problem.

After the inauguration ceremony, the minister visited the fair. The rubber fair will continue till 14 September.