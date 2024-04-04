First round of ‘Agricultural Olympiad Season 3’ quiz to be held on Friday

The 1st round quiz of "Agricultural Olympiad Season 3" will be held at 10:30pm on Friday (5 April).

Earlier, the online registration for this season started nationwide on 25 February in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organisation of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

In addition, spot campaigns and offline registration were conducted at various universities throughout the month of March. The Olympiad is being organised with the theme "Smart Agriculture, Sustainable Climate" in front of this year's episode. Main Sponsor is Food and Agricultural Organisation and Bangladesh Agricultural Olympiad is the organiser.

This year's Olympiad is being organised for students. As always, there are 8 categories in the Olympiad: agriculture, animal production, animal health and biosecurity, fisheries, agricultural innovation and technology, food and nutrition, agribusiness, agricultural economics, biotechnology, and genetics.

The competition will be conducted online and offline in 3 rounds, with an online quiz, case solving, and a final round. 50% of the 1st round contestants will qualify for the 2nd round based on their marks. In the second round, 10% of each category will qualify for the final round, and a simple, creative, surprise test will be taken.

Three winners per category will be selected by adding 80% of the marks obtained in the second round and 20% of the marks obtained in the surprise test. 3 people in each category and 24 people will be awarded over 8 categories in total. There will be crests, certificates, books, t-shirts, and many other gifts as prizes. The Industrial Tour and Internship offer has added a new dimension to the contestants this season, which will provide them with an opportunity to gain more interesting and enriching experiences.

It should be noted that in this year's Olympiad,4500 contestants from 35 institutions in the country have registered, and the spot campaign was completed on 10 campuses in the country.

Candidates must visit this website to take the exam:https://www.facebook.com/bangladeshagriculturalolympiad?mibextid=ZbWKwL

To get various information about the exam, visit the official facebook page of the Bangladesh Agricultural Olympiad:https://www.facebook.com/bangladeshagriculturalolympiad?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Agricultural Olympiad Season 3 is powered by sponsors PFEC Global, Krishi Research Foundation, Sonali Bioplastics, Sadiq Agro, Green Me.

Other sponsors and partners are Grameen Danone, Pran, Dancake, Qazi & Qazi Tea, Eco Cutler, 96.4 Spice FM, Samam TV, Dhaka Post, Agrilife24, Khabar Kagazi, The Business Standard, Vigyanchinta, Bangladesh Poultry and Fish, Web Host BD, AgriVenture Limited, Sara Bangla Farmers Society, Fill Up, Unique Shopping, Youth Entrepreneur Network, Creative Lensation Bangladesh, Bangladesh Agricultural University Science Society.