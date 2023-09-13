First hybrid rocket engine in Bangladesh successfully tested

Corporates

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:30 pm

First hybrid rocket engine in Bangladesh successfully tested

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:30 pm

Amateur Experimental Rocketry Dhaka (AERD), a hybrid rocket propulsion research organization sponsored by Dr Anwarul Abedin Institute of Innovation (D2A2I) and American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), has successfully tested the first hybrid rocket engine in Bangladesh at AIUB's research facility on 1 September. 

After a day of preparation at a window after the pouring rain, the engine successfully ignited under the witness of AERD members, parents, as well as students from BRAC, NSU, and AIUB who attended as visitors, reads a press release. 

"After months of hard work and data collection, we were finally able to see what we have designed come to life. It felt incredible, and everyone on the team was relieved," said Szu Heng Baldwin Chen, the project leader of AERD. "We've come a long way and we don't plan on stopping," commented Shahzaib Muaz Abedin, CS lead at AERD.

AERD will continue developing hybrid rocket engines as well as fostering collaboration efforts amongst communities and universities here in Bangladesh. The group is open to members who are interested in space exploration and rocketry. Members of AERD include are, Szu Heng Baldwin Chen, Shahzaib Muaz Abedin, Sam Cui, Ian Meservey, Razeen Ali, Mushfiqur Shadhin, N M Saif Kabir, Aanha Islam, Yohann Coulibaly, Liam Oliver Novak, Eojin Kim.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which district has the most dengue patients?

Which district has the most dengue patients?

3h | TBS Stories
How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

4h | TBS Economy
In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

20h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

19h | TBS Today