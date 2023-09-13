First hybrid rocket engine in Bangladesh successfully tested

Amateur Experimental Rocketry Dhaka (AERD), a hybrid rocket propulsion research organization sponsored by Dr Anwarul Abedin Institute of Innovation (D2A2I) and American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), has successfully tested the first hybrid rocket engine in Bangladesh at AIUB's research facility on 1 September.

After a day of preparation at a window after the pouring rain, the engine successfully ignited under the witness of AERD members, parents, as well as students from BRAC, NSU, and AIUB who attended as visitors, reads a press release.

"After months of hard work and data collection, we were finally able to see what we have designed come to life. It felt incredible, and everyone on the team was relieved," said Szu Heng Baldwin Chen, the project leader of AERD. "We've come a long way and we don't plan on stopping," commented Shahzaib Muaz Abedin, CS lead at AERD.

AERD will continue developing hybrid rocket engines as well as fostering collaboration efforts amongst communities and universities here in Bangladesh. The group is open to members who are interested in space exploration and rocketry. Members of AERD include are, Szu Heng Baldwin Chen, Shahzaib Muaz Abedin, Sam Cui, Ian Meservey, Razeen Ali, Mushfiqur Shadhin, N M Saif Kabir, Aanha Islam, Yohann Coulibaly, Liam Oliver Novak, Eojin Kim.