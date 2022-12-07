First Government Science High School National Literature Festival 2022 held

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 11:24 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Government Science High School Literary Club" is going to organise "First Government Science High School National Literature Festival 2022" to create awareness among everyone about Bengali literature and Bengali language for students from sixth standard to higher secondary level.

This festival will be held from morning to evening on the premises of Government Science High School, Tejgaon, Dhaka on 23-24 December, reads a press release.

There are poetry writings, story writings, book reviews, wall magazines, literature quizzes (solo), literature quizzes (team-based), quizzes from specific books, literary speech, complete the story etc. This literature festival is organised for students of sixth to eighth grade (Junior category), 9th-10th and SSC 2022 batch (Secondary Category), 11th-12th and HSC 2022 batch (Higher Secondary Category). The submission of poems, stories, and book reviews should be done online through Google form.

The rest of the subjects will be held in Government Science High School premises.

Apart from this, the two-day festival for literature lovers will be attended by eminent writers of the country and at the same time there will be various workshops on literature. There will be an opportunity to learn a lot about Bengali literature.

The First Government Science High School National Literature Festival can be found at https://fb.me/e/35vmCXp7X 
 

