First Finance gets new MD & CEO

Mosharaf Hossain has joined as the managing director and CEO of First Finance Limited on 18 July.

He started his banking career in 1987 with Uttara Bank Limited as a probationary officer.

He gained 32 years of diversified banking experience in various posts. He also assumed the office of the additional managing director of Uttara Bank Limited.

Mr Hossain obtained master's degree in accounting from Dhaka University. He accomplished number of workshops and seminars from home and abroad.