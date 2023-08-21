First-ever oral Anti-diabetic medication launched

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has launched the first-ever once-weekly oral Anti-diabetic medication as a possible alternative to insulin injections for the treatment of the disease.

Diabetic Association of Bangladesh President Prof AK Azad Khan was the chief guest of the clinical implication programme of the Merzev Medicine at Dhaka Club in the capital on Sunday, reads a press release. 

BIRDEM Academy Director Prof Dr Faruque Pathan and Bangladesh Endocrine Society President Prof S M Ashrafuzzaman were special guests on the occasion.

In the keynote, Associate Prof Dr Faria Afsana highlighted the drug's potential to significantly enhance patient adherence to diabetes treatment.

ACI Pharmaceuticals manufactured the medicine to revolutionise change in diabetes management thereby elevating patients' quality of life.

 

