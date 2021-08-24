First-ever ‘Content Marketing Conference 2021’ held

Bangladesh Brand Forum, in association with International Advertising Association Bangladesh, organised the first-ever Content Marketing Conference from 20 to 21 August.

Founder and Managing Director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Shariful Islam inaugurated the virtual conference.

During his opening remarks he said, "While content and everything associated with it has gained momentum, effective content and the core understanding of it has been scarce in Bangladesh."

The Content Marketing Conference aspired to address and reduce the gap in the Bangladeshi industry through its 3 primary objectives- sharing local and global best practices, connecting the community and creating partnerships for the new normal.

For inspiring the Bangladeshi industry and equipping them with proper Content Grammar, Industry Best Practices, Content Tools and Emerging Technologies, Bangladesh Brand Forum took up the initiative to arrange "Content Marketing Conference" for helping brands and companies to thrive in the new normal effectively.

The conference had 4 incredible Keynote Sessions, hosted by subject matter experts to inspire the industry. Andy Greenaways, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Rumble said that the solution to not wasting company resources is using Distinct Resonance when it comes to content. Pradeep Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer - ErosSTX India, Eros STX Global Corporation; VP & Area Director- APAC, IAA (Global), Director, IAA (India) in his keynote highlighted that audio gaming and other futuristic trends are becoming a reality quicker than we imagine in our current era, making it paramount for brands to adapt to emerging ideas fast. Dave McCaughan, [email protected], Co-Founder, Marketing Futures, emphasized brands have to narrow down whether they are here to provide help, hope or hi-jinks before fitting their content into the framework to use it for marketing. Rajan Srinivasan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Scatter, urged audiences to not add to the noise in the race to create distinct content and instead add to the value.

Six discussions on industry topics were demystified at the conference featuring Nazmul Karim Chowdhury, Marketer and Brand Evangelist, Doctoral Researcher, IBA - University of Dhaka; Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Grameenphone Limited; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Lead, Firm of the Future, Unilever Bangladesh Limited; Allen Ebenezer Eric, Director - Marketing Marico Bangladesh Limited; Jane Alam Romel, Group Chief Marketing Officer, IDLC Finance Limited; Ashiqur Rahman (Rean), General Manager, Growth & New Businesses, Bproperty.com; Ahmed Armaan Siddique, Executive Vice President, Digital VAS & New Businesses, Robi Axiata Ltd; Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Digital Services Director, Toffee, Banglalink; A B M Jabed Sultan Pias, Head of Digital Business, Prothom-Alo; A. S. M. Rafiq Ullah Romel, Chief Executive Officer, Content Matters; Faisal Mahmud, Senior Marketing Manager, Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited (BEOL); Rasel Mahmud, Group Creative Head, X; Jhumur Sayeda, Chief Strategy Officer, Melonades; Firoj Alam, Senior Executive Director & CMO, Walton Group; Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Bangladesh - Alibaba Group; Tanveer Faruq, Founder & Advisor, Applied Business Initiatives - ABI; Shikdar Akhtar-Uz-Zaman, Head of Media & Sponsorship Grameenphone Ltd; Farah Naz Zaman, Head - Media & Digital, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd; Urfi Ahmad, Brands & Communications Director, Banglalink.

Followed by 2 adept Case Studies on local and international organizations were discussed and dissected by Breity Sabrin, Co-Founder & CEO, Just Storys Limited and Shuvashish Roy, Head of Business, The Daily Star.

Three insight sessions were also hosted featuring Shahriar Amin, Head of Activation, Japan Tobacco International; Imamul Islam, Chief Marketing Officer, Go Zayaan; Rafeed Elahi Chowdhury, Lead, Content & Product Growth, The Business Standard and Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, Chief Content Officer, Bongo BD to decode the best content strategy for Bangladesh.

The Conference was arranged to bring global as well as local best practices into light and help the Bangladeshi industry to thrive in the content space. The two-day event has been a massive success with incredible response and appreciation from industry leaders and content enthusiasts alike.

Content Marketing Conference 2021 is an initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum in association with International Advertising Association Bangladesh. The Strategic Partner for the conference is Bangladesh Creative Forum, Technology Partner- Aamra Technologies Ltd., Knowledge Partner- Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB), PR Partner- Backpage PR.