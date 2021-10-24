First ever Bangladesh Retail Awards held

24 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
The 6th edition of Bangladesh Retail Congress featured two immersive Case Study sessions and two extensive Insight sessions

First ever Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021 has been held on the last day of the 6th edition of Bangladesh Retail Congress.

The virtual summit honoured different organisations through 26 winners and 14 honorable mentions in different categories, said a press release.

The exclusive two-day virtual event was organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum, presented by Shwapno and powered by Apex.

This year the conference traversed the retail spectrum from RMG to food to superstore to home decor.  

Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, gave the opening speech of the ceremony by sharing the philosophy behind Bangladesh Retail Congress.

"The pandemic has amplified different dimensions in the retail sector. As we are gradually transitioning from that space, we have developed a completely new need, where organised retail and organisations who offer last mile distribution are adapting with," Shariful said.

The two-day sessions were inaugurated by Mahadi Faisal, head of marketing of ACI Logistics Limited, and Rajan Pillai, chief executive officer of Apex Footwear Ltd.  

The keynote speakers at the congress were: Dr AK Enamul Haque, professor of Economics department and dean, Faculty of Business and Economics, East West University; Shweta Chopra, shopper lead of South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nielsen; Daniel Hodges, retail technology futurist, founder and CEO, Retail Store Tours; Vach Pillutla, CEO, Al-Ikhsan Sports; Murali Prakash, chairman of Ashnip Global Pvt Ltd, Sri Lanka & Smaay Global Pty Ltd, Australia.

The 6th edition of Bangladesh Retail Congress also featured two immersive Case Study sessions and two extensive Insight sessions. 

 

