First EGM of Premier Cement Mills Limited held

The first Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Premier Cement Mills Limited was held virtually on Wednesday.

In its first EGM, the company changed its name as 'Premier Cement Mills PLC' from 'Premier Cement Mills Limited" per the Companies Act 1994 amendment 2020 under section 11 (ka), said a Premier cement press release.

During the meeting, the company issued and offered 1,260 fully redeemable non-convertible cumulative preference shares at a face value/issue price of BDT 2,500,000 each share.

The total issue size of the amount will be BDT 3,150,000,000. Out of this amount, BDT 750,000,000 will be subscribed by the directors/sponsor shareholders of the company while the remaining BDT 2,400,000,000 will be through the potential private placement/other investors subject to the approval of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the release said.

Chairman of the Company Mohammad Mustafa Haider; Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque; Directors Md Jahangir Alam, Md Alamgir Kabir; Independent Directors AKM Delwer Hossain, Fakhrul Islam; Chief Financial Officer Selim Reza; HIAC and Company Secretary Kazi Shafiqur Rahman were present on the occasion.