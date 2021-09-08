First EGM of Premier Cement Mills Limited held

Corporates

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 08:04 pm

Related News

First EGM of Premier Cement Mills Limited held

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 08:04 pm
First EGM of Premier Cement Mills Limited held

The first Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Premier Cement Mills Limited was held virtually on Wednesday.

In its first EGM, the company changed its name as 'Premier Cement Mills PLC' from 'Premier Cement Mills Limited" per the Companies Act 1994 amendment 2020 under section 11 (ka), said a Premier cement press release.

During the meeting, the company issued and offered 1,260 fully redeemable non-convertible cumulative preference shares at a face value/issue price of BDT 2,500,000 each share.

The total issue size of the amount will be BDT 3,150,000,000. Out of this amount, BDT 750,000,000 will be subscribed by the directors/sponsor shareholders of the company while the remaining BDT 2,400,000,000 will be through the potential private placement/other investors subject to the approval of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the release said.

Chairman of the Company Mohammad Mustafa Haider; Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque; Directors Md Jahangir Alam, Md Alamgir Kabir; Independent Directors AKM Delwer Hossain, Fakhrul Islam; Chief Financial Officer Selim Reza; HIAC and Company Secretary Kazi Shafiqur Rahman were present on the occasion.

Premier Cement Mills Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places