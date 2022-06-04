First e-commerce summit held in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Brand Forum on Saturday organised the country's first-ever E-Commerce Summit in the Sky Ballroom of Le Meridien, Dhaka, with an aim to unlock the true potential of the country's e-commerce market.

The event titled E-commerce Summit 2022, in association with eCourier and The Business Standard, was presented by Daraz, powered by Dotlines.

This year, the theme of the summit was "Revitalising the E-commerce Industry", reads a press release.

The summit assembled renowned experts, retailers and brands under one roof who shared their knowledge on the key trends in the E-commerce industry.

They emphasised on building a sustainable e-commerce ecosystem and explored what the future of retail will look like as consumers continue to embrace new ways of buying in the ever-increasing digital world.

Shariful Islam, founder & managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, said," Bangladesh has foreseen a very keen prospect regarding the e-commerce flourishment based on the efficiency and ease of access revolving around it. "

He also stressed on building a matured e-commerce ecosystem for the future of this industry.

Daraz Bangladesh Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) presented the welcome speech at the event, followed by the speech of Dotlines Chief Growth Officer Ashiqur Rahman (Rean).

Bangladesh Ecommerce Summit hosted three Keynote Sessions, three Panel Discussions, four Insight Sessions, two Case Studies, one Fireside Chat and one Deep Dive Session.

Bdjobs.com Ltd Co-founder & CEO Fahim Mashroor, Deligram Founder & CEO Waiz Rahim, SHEBA.XYZ Co-Founder Ilmul Haque Sajib, a2i Head of eCommerce Rezwanul Huq Jami were some of the keynote speakers who shared their insights at the summit.

