First e-commerce summit held in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 03:09 pm

Related News

First e-commerce summit held in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 03:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Brand Forum on Saturday organised the country's first-ever E-Commerce Summit in the Sky Ballroom of Le Meridien, Dhaka, with an aim to unlock the true potential of the country's e-commerce market.

The event titled E-commerce Summit 2022, in association with eCourier and The Business Standard, was presented by Daraz, powered by Dotlines.

This year, the theme of the summit was "Revitalising the E-commerce Industry", reads a press release.

The summit assembled renowned experts, retailers and brands under one roof who shared their knowledge on the key trends in the E-commerce industry.

They emphasised on building a sustainable e-commerce ecosystem and explored what the future of retail will look like as consumers continue to embrace new ways of buying in the ever-increasing digital world.

Shariful Islam, founder & managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, said," Bangladesh has foreseen a very keen prospect regarding the e-commerce flourishment based on the efficiency and ease of access revolving around it. "

He also stressed on building a matured e-commerce ecosystem for the future of this industry.

Daraz Bangladesh Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) presented the welcome speech at the event, followed by the speech of Dotlines Chief Growth Officer Ashiqur Rahman (Rean).

Bangladesh Ecommerce Summit hosted three Keynote Sessions, three Panel Discussions, four Insight Sessions, two Case Studies, one Fireside Chat and one  Deep Dive Session.

Bdjobs.com Ltd Co-founder & CEO Fahim Mashroor, Deligram Founder & CEO Waiz Rahim, SHEBA.XYZ Co-Founder Ilmul Haque Sajib, a2i Head of eCommerce Rezwanul Huq Jami were some of the keynote speakers who shared their insights at the summit.
 

Top News

E-Commerce Summit 2022 / e commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

4h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

5h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

4h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

7h | Videos
Indian woman to marry herself

Indian woman to marry herself

7h | Videos
Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%