The first astronaut camp ended with a model rocket launch

Astronaut Camp was held for the first time in the port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh in a joint initiative of Bangladesh Innovation Forum, Premier University, and Space Innovation Camp with students aged 4 to 14 years to encourage children and teenagers in space science and to inform them about various aspects of space.

Today, on 10 February 2024, the event was held at the Wasa Campus Central Auditorium of the University in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Premier University, reads a press release.

According to the organizers, there is a space talk about the Apollo mission, the Mars rover, the moon rover, a model rocket made by hand, a space robot, VR base astronaut training, and a quiz competition.

Apart from this, as a special surprise, there was an astronaut photo booth where children and teenagers dressed up as astronauts and took pictures.

Around 500 students from various schools in and around Chittagong participated in the day-long event with great joy.

Premier University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anupam Sen was present as the chief guest. Premier University Treasurer Prof. Dr. Taufique Sayeed, Premier University Computer Science and Engineering Department Chairman Dr. Shahid Md. Asif Iqbal and Space Exploration Olympiad Academic Advisor Syed Md. Minhaj Hossain were present as special guests.

In the speech of the chief guest, Professor Dr. Anupam Sen said: "I think more and more such camps are needed to develop science and technology and to encourage the next generation in space science and it is important to continue such initiatives to enrich the students with contemporary knowledge and skills.

President of Bangladesh Innovation Forum Ariful Hasan Opu said, "The students of our country have a lot of interest to know about space science. What is happening in space? how do astronauts float in space? How long do astronauts stay there? What is their role in space exploration? Our organization is mainly to answer such unknown questions. We believe that such a program will increase their curiosity about space science and in terms of that knowledge, it will play an important role in their academic studies as well."

The event had Reverie Corporation and Robust Research and Development Limited as IT partners, The Business Standard as a media partner, and Chittagong University Scientific Society as a club partner.

