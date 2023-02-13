Firefighting workshop and drill held at Rupayan City Uttara

To protect people's vehicles and property from fire and other accidents, a firefighting workshop and drill were held in Dhaka's Rupayan City Uttara on Sunday (12 February).

Rupayan City Uttara organised the workshop in collaboration with Fire Service and Civil Defense. Rupayan Group Adviser Captain PJ Ullah (retd) inaugurated the event.

Muhammad Safiqul Islam (PFM), deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense; Syed Monirul Islam, senior station officer of Diabari station; PJ Ullah, adviser of Rupayan Group; Jayedur Rashid, general manager (customer service division) of Rupayan Group, delivered speech at the workshop.

More than 50 officers and employees of all the departments participated spontaneously in the workshop and exercise on behalf of Rupayan City Uttara.