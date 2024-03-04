Fire Service's interdepartmental Professional Competition concludes with Dhaka Division as champions

04 March, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 12:10 am

04 March, 2024, 12:05 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The closing and prize distribution ceremony for Fire Service and Civil Defence's Interdepartmental Professional Competition-2024 of the Fire Service and Civil Defence took place at the Fire Service Multipurpose Training Complex in Purbachal, Narayanganj, on Sunday.

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, the director general of the fire service, graced the event as the chief guest and personally awarded prizes to the winners.

In this fiercely contested competition, Dhaka Division emerged as the champions. The first runners-up position went to Khulna Division, while the second runners-up were the Fire Service Training Complex in Mirpur.

The individual events featured various challenges, including professional written tests for warehouse inspectors, brave heart competitions for station officers and firefighters, quick dress-up drills, ladder climbing, and confined space rescue contests. Additionally, team events included road traffic accident management and series pump management competitions.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, Director (Operation and Maintenance), delivered the opening speech at the program. Other dignitaries present included Lieutenant Colonel Md Rezaul Karim (Fire Service Director, Training, Planning, and Development), as well as deputy directors from different divisions in Dhaka.

Overall, the competition showcased the dedication and expertise of the fire service personnel, emphasizing their commitment to public safety and emergency response

