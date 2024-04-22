Fire Fighting Drill and Evacuation Practice held at UIU

A Fire Fighting Drill associated with Evacuation Practice was held at United International University (UIU) on 21 April 2024 (Sunday) at 11:00 AM in collaboration with Fire Service and Civil Defence of Bangladesh. The fire drill was organized to increase awareness on fire prevention, extinguishing, rescue and emergency evacuation.

The three units of Fire Service and Civil Defence of Bangladesh participated in this fire fighting exercise. Their equipment in the exercise included a Turntable Ladder, a machine used to rescue people trapped from high-rise buildings, a water car, a car with water pump, an ambulance and rope rappelling. Besides, some people were rescued on trolleys, wheelchairs and shoulders. The exercise was conducted by Mr. Sayed Manirul Islam, PFM, Senior Station Officer, Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, Baridhara, Dhaka.

Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor of UIU, Md. Abdul Moqaddem, Treasurer, Dr. Zulfiqur Rahman, Registrar, Head of Departments, Directors, Faculty Members, Officials and Students of UIU were actively participated in this exercise.