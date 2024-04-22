Fire Fighting Drill and Evacuation Practice held at UIU

Corporates

Press Release
22 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:10 pm

Fire Fighting Drill and Evacuation Practice held at UIU

Press Release
22 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Fire Fighting Drill associated with Evacuation Practice was held at United International University (UIU) on 21 April 2024 (Sunday) at 11:00 AM in collaboration with Fire Service and Civil Defence of Bangladesh. The fire drill was organized to increase awareness on fire prevention, extinguishing, rescue and emergency evacuation.

The three units of Fire Service and Civil Defence of Bangladesh participated in this fire fighting exercise. Their equipment in the exercise included a Turntable Ladder, a machine used to rescue people trapped from high-rise buildings, a water car, a car with water pump, an ambulance and rope rappelling. Besides, some people were rescued on trolleys, wheelchairs and shoulders. The exercise was conducted by Mr. Sayed Manirul Islam, PFM, Senior Station Officer, Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, Baridhara, Dhaka.

Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor of UIU, Md. Abdul Moqaddem, Treasurer, Dr. Zulfiqur Rahman, Registrar, Head of Departments, Directors, Faculty Members, Officials and Students of UIU were actively participated in this exercise.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

7h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

26m | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

2h | Videos
Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

3h | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

3h | Videos