Fire drill held at University of Asia Pacific

15 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
A fire drill was held at the permanent campus of University of Asia Pacific (UAP) to raise awareness about basic actions to be taken in case of building fire, earthquake and related accidents.

A good number of employees and students and the personnel of Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD) jointly participated in this fire drill on Wednesday (15 February), reads a press release. 

The exercise was jointly conducted by Abul Bashar, deputy assistant director of FSCD; and Abdul Mannan, senior station master of Mohammadpur Fire Service station.

Earlier, a workshop on fire drill was also held at the university auditorium to familiarise the staff with emergency procedures so that they can respond quickly in case of any fire incident.

The fire drill was held at backyard and east plaza of the university with the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qumrul Ahsan; Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sultan Mahmud; Registrar in-charge Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman along with a large number of faculty members, students, employees and staff.

 

