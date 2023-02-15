Fine Arts Forum team up with Guardian Life for 'Guardian Art Carnival' in Chattogram

Fine Arts Forum recently partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Limited to organise Guardian Art Carnival at Zilla Shilpakala Academy in Chattogram.

The event was held from 9-12 February 2023, and it showcased the works of some of the most celebrated artists in Bangladesh, as well as the works of promising young artists, reads a press release.

The programme t attracted a large number of visitors, including art connoisseurs and members of the general public, who greatly appreciated the beauty and diversity of the country's artistic heritage.

In addition to the exhibition, the Guardian Art Carnival also featured a children's art competition for budding painters. This competition was a great opportunity for young artists to showcase their talent and receive recognition for their work.

It was judged by a panel of renowned artists and art experts, who selected the best works based on criteria such as creativity, originality, and technique.

The Guardian Art Carnival concluded with a certificate ceremony for the winning artists. The ceremony was led by Kazi Golam Kibria, president of Fine Arts Forum, and was attended by the artists, participants of the art competition and their families, as well as members of the art community.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with Fine Arts Forum and to bring the Guardian Art Carnival to life. Art is a powerful tool for promoting the country's artistic talent and fostering cultural awareness among Bangladeshi people, and it is our hope that this event will inspire the next generation of artists and art lovers in Bangladesh," said Mahmudur Rahman Khan, head of Retail Business at Guardian Life Insurance Ltd.

Notably, Guardian Art Carnival was inaugurated on 22 January 2023 at Nabin Chandra Sen Cultural Center, Feni. The countrywide art festival shall run its course for the year after its concluding exhibition at Dhaka Shilpakala Academy, to be held in March 2023.